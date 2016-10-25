Death toll rises to nine

The death toll in the Sivakasi fire incident that occurred last Thursday rose to nine with the death of K. Janakiraman (40), who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, on Monday.

Mr. Janakiraman was a doctor at Devaki Scan Centre, located closer to the cracker shop where the fire broke out allegedly due to friction caused while loading fireworks in a truck. Soon after the incident, he was taken to Sivakasi Government Hospital and later to a private hospital here.

All the eight victims who died on Thursday were at the scan centre when the fire erupted.

While six of them were employees of the scan centre, two were customers. They died due to suffocation as thick smoke billowing from the fire engulfed the centre.