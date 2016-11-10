DMK demands shifting of RO for Tirupparankundram

: Alleging bias by R. Jeeva, the Returning Officer (RO) of Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, in favour of the ruling AIADMK, the DMK has complained to the General Observer of the constituency and the District Election Officer (DEO) demanding her immediate transfer.

In a petition filed by S. Manimaran, Madurai South District Secretary of DMK, the party has blamed Ms. Jeeva for inordinately delaying approvals to DMK candidate P. Saravanan for the inauguration of the campaign office and organising campaign meetings.

The party has alleged that the approvals are being delayed despite submitting adequate documents well in advance.

It has complained that, on certain occasions, permission for campaign by senior leaders of the party had been refused without proper reasons.

On the contrary, Mr. Manimaran alleged that permissions were being granted readily to A.K. Bose, the AIADMK candidate. “Permission is being granted to the AIADMK for organising meeting on the same day, at the same time and at the same venue where DMK had already obtained approval,” he said in the complaint.

Pon. Muthuramalingam, senior DMK leader who was with Mr. Manimaran when he met General Obsever U.V. Jose, said that the party had provided evidence to substantiate its allegations.

Mr. Jose told The Hindu that he had asked the DEO and the RO to submit a report on the allegations, and the further course of action would be decided based on that. “I also visited the office of RO today to check if there were any lapses,” he added.