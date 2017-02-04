DK blames Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The Union government was solely responsible for the non-redressal of key issues concerning Tamil Nadu, said Dravidar Kazhagam general secretary K. Veeramani here on Saturday.

Whether it was Cauvery river water disputes or the NEET exam, the Centre was behind it, he alleged and added that despite the Supreme Court’s directive on Cauvery row, the Centre preferred to maintain a stoic silence. Likewise, in the NEET exam, the Union government indirectly attempted to grab the powers of the State.

Though, education was transferred to Concurrent List in the 42nd amendment, the Centre made attempts to influence the State. When as many as six crore children were not even having exposure to primary education in the country even today, what was the need to study Hindi and Sanskrit.

“The BJP was keen to bring in it’s ideologies into the country and tried to bring in under the label - new education policy...In a state like Tamil Nadu education will not be saffronised. It will never happen,” he stressed.

On the ordinance passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for jallikattu, Mr. Veeramani, welcomed it and described it as a bold initiative.

However, he expressed concern over the honour killing crimes in the State and he said the recent one in Ariyalur district was shocking. The Dravidar Kazhagam would hold a regional conference in the district soon and demand the government to book the murderers and also handle such crimes in a stern manner.

Commenting on the Union budget, he said that like the Rs 2000 cap fixed for political parties, he suggested the government to direct all the temples to accept offerings in hundis only through cheques and not take cash.

On the drought relief, the Centre instead of giving relief by way of compensation insisted on providing crop insurance. This was a burden on farmers, he charged.

The DK leader presided over the general council meeting at a private kalyana mandapam where 20 resolutions were passed.

Later in the evening, Mr. Veeramani addressed a public meeting marking the 90th year of self-respect movement. He handed over a campaign vehicle. VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, DMK leader Pon Muthuramalingam and others spoke.