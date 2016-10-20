Cracker outlets sprout across the city flouting safety norms

With only ten days left for Deepavali, retail outlets for crackers have started sprouting across the city, often in congested areas in violation of safety regulations.

According to officials, though there are stipulated norms for the shops like having concrete structures, access points from at least two sides, vacant area for a 15-metre perimeter around the shop and availability of fire extinguishers, these are often violated, particularly in the two to three days leading up to Deepavali.

P. Saravanakumar, District Fire Officer, said that his department had given ‘no objection certificates (NOC)’ for only 170 outlets so far for the entire district and the number was not likely to go up. “We have rejected quite a few applications as there was no compliance,” he said.

However, a Station Officer from the department, speaking on anonymity, acknowledged that the actual number will be substantially high. “Some of them claim that they have obtained long-term licences. Many others brazenly run the outlets without permission,” he said.

“Ideally, there should be no crackers shops in the congested areas surrounding Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, as a fire accident there could result in loss of many lives. However, that is probably where you will find the maximum number of shops,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services had limited powers in enforcing norms. “We can decide whether to give NOC or not. However, we cannot act on violations as only the police or revenue administration have those powers,” he said.

Section of shopkeepers, on the other hand, alleged that most of the norms were unreasonable. “It is a seasonal business. So, we cannot have dedicated concrete buildings of a minimum size for this. Also, it is impossible to have vacant space around the shop in a thickly populated city like ours,” said M. Gafoor Arsan, who has sought permission for a shop in Ellis Nagar.

One stop solution

Considering the difficulties in enforcing safety, Madurai Corporation, in consultation with other departments, had invited retailers to set up the cracker shops at Tamukkam Grounds. “If all are at one place, it is easy to monitor and enforce norms. It will be helpful for the public as well, as they will have variety of choice,” said Sandeep Nanduri, Corporation Commissioner.

Though the Corporation had made arrangements for allowing around 150 to 200 shops at the ground for a nominal rent, sources said that not many retailers had come forward to set up shops as they preferred to have the shops in their respective areas.