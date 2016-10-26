Cracker blast: Court critical of blame game

: Shocked by the statement of the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives (JCCE) that several fireworks shops had been established in many districts without grant of licence, the Madras High Court Bench here said, “Year after year, people are dying in bunches due to fire accidents. Yet, the officials are not learning a lesson. Officers must understand that we are paid salary from common man’s tax money and provided with air-conditioned offices and cars not to watch these people die.”

The Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran also disapproved of the attitude of the Central Government officials trying to shift the blame on the State Government and vice-versa for the Sivakasi accident last week in which nine people died. The Bench said it would even consider ordering a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation to fix responsibility.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives told the court that the Explosive Rules do not contemplate inspection of the spot before renewing licence granted to a fireworks shop, and hence, he did not do so before renewing its licence on September 10, 2015 for five years. Renewal requires an application, payment of renewal fee and submission of original licence, he said.

Mr. Justice Nagamuthu asked: “When the objective of the Explosives Act is to ensure the safety of the people, is it not necessary for you to inspect the spot before renewing the licence?”

The Deputy Chief Controller said he had made a routine inspection of the shop just three days before the accident and did not find any major violation. “How did you miss to take note of the fact that the licensee (N. Suthanthirarajan) had illegally leased out the shop to two other people?,” the judge questioned.

To this, the Assistant Solicitor General said that it was not mandatory for the licensee to be present at the time of inspection. Appalled, the judge said it was such indifference and shirking of responsibility that had repeatedly led to such accidents.