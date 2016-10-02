Court sets aside SHRC’s order in custodial torture case

The Madras High Court Bench here has set aside an order passed by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on April 25, 2008 directing the State government to pay a compensation of Rs.1.5 lakh to a victim of custodial torture and recover the money from an Inspector of Police and two Head Constables.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani passed the order while allowing a 2008 writ petition filed by Inspector Chinnaiah who was accused of having assaulted the supposed victim, V. Sakthivel, along with two others at Thogamalai police station in Karur district on December 27, 2004.

Pointing out that the victim had taken eight months to lodge a complaint with the SHRC, the judges held that the commission had erred in accepting the explanation offered by the supposed victim that he took such a long time to complain because the policemen had warned him of severe consequences if he disclosed the incident to others. The Division Bench said it was hard to believe the explanation offered by the victim especially when it was his own case that he had the assistance of a lawyer, S. Selvagandhi, immediately after the incident and that advocate, a family friend, had informed the Superintendent of Police about the reported illegal detention and torture.

“An advocate was guiding the case of the first respondent and a complaint was lodged with the Superintendent of Police immediately. Therefore, the reason given by the first respondent is not valid and the second respondent (SHRC) erred in accepting the same. The second respondent accepted the said contention of the first respondent. The said conclusion of the second respondent is unacceptable,” the Bench added.

Further, though the reported victim had produced photographs before the SHRC to prove the injuries sustained by him due to the assault, his doctor had not supported his claim and told the commission that there was no record in the hospital to prove that the complainant ever took treatment as claimed by him.

“The evidence of the doctor and the delay in filing the complaint lead to the conclusion that there is no proof for the alleged torture and illegal detention of petitioner and others,” the Bench said.

Writing the judgement, Ms. Justice Velumani also pointed out that the writ petitioner had been exonerated from the departmental proceedings initiated against him for the same charge.