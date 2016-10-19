Court enhances compensation

The Madras High Court Bench here has enhanced from Rs.7.73 lakh to 19.70 lakh the compensation granted to the family of a lawyer by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here on June 6, 2013 towards medical expenses and incidental charges incurred by him after he was knocked down by a car from his two-wheeler at New Natham Road here on August 27, 2008 and died on May 30, 2011 due to heart attack.

Disposing of an appeal preferred by the wife and two minor children of the deceased advocate K. Veeriah, Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani held that the tribunal had rightly refused to award compensation for his death since it had occurred due to a different reason over two years after the accident. However, they said the tribunal ought not to have disbelieved the authenticity of some of the medical bills produced by the claimants.

The judges pointed out that an insurance company with which the car had been insured had not produced any material to prove that the bills had been fabricated but for a simple statement made before the tribunal. Hence, they enhanced the compensation awarded towards medical expenses from Rs.7.53 lakh to Rs.18.50 lakh. The transportation and nutrition expenses awarded to the claimants were also increased from Rs.10,000 each to Rs.20,000 each.

Stating that the tribunal had failed to award money towards mental agony and attendant charges, the court awarded Rs.25,000 each towards both the heads apart from Rs.10,000 for funeral expenses. The insurance company was directed to deposit the entire quantum of Rs.19.70 lakh within eight weeks along with interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of claim till the date of full and final settlement of the award amount.