Corporation tax collection counters to remain open

The Corporation tax collection counters will be kept open on Sunday, November 13.
After the Central government’s demonetisation move on Tuesday to drop Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency denominations with immediate effect, there was commotion everywhere as banks witnessed long queues to accept remittance of the old notes.
Understanding the practical difficulty, the government had extended the deadline till December 30 so as to facilitate public to remit the old currencies with the banks. Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, who is the special officer of Madurai Corporation, announced that the counters would be open on Sunday also.
For the benefit of the tax payees, the officials have opened counters in as many as 41 locations across the 100 wards. Apart from the main office at Anna Maaligai, zonal offices would also function on Sunday. Mr. Nanduri said that the tax collection had crossed Rs 5 crore till Saturday.
