Corporation school toppers honoured

Top three rank holders from Corporation schools who took the Tenth and Plus Two public examinations in 2016 were presented with cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹20, 000 respectively at the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri gave away cheques to 10th toppers P. Banurekha (first), S. Rajeswari (second) and N. Gnaneswari and P. Chitra (third) and Plus Two toppers S. Anitha (first), Nilofer (second) and M. Indu (third). As many as 90 students, who had scored centum in the subjects, received ₹1,000 each.

Those who were instrumental in giving a facelift through paintings on the walls of railway junction and other places were felicitated. Mr. Nanduri gave three students and artists ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 as prize money.

Deputy Commissioner S. Shanti, City Engineer Madhuram and others participated.

In a brief chat with reporters, the Commissioner said that plastic ban would be intensified in the city and appealed to the public for cooperation.

He stressed the need for using drinking water judiciously as the monsoon had failed and water level in dams were depleting fast.