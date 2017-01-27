Madurai

Corporation school toppers honoured

Plus Two and Tenth toppers from corporation schools being felicitated by Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri in Madurai on Thursday.

Plus Two and Tenth toppers from corporation schools being felicitated by Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri in Madurai on Thursday.  

Top three rank holders from Corporation schools who took the Tenth and Plus Two public examinations in 2016 were presented with cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹30,000 and ₹20, 000 respectively at the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri gave away cheques to 10th toppers P. Banurekha (first), S. Rajeswari (second) and N. Gnaneswari and P. Chitra (third) and Plus Two toppers S. Anitha (first), Nilofer (second) and M. Indu (third). As many as 90 students, who had scored centum in the subjects, received ₹1,000 each.

Those who were instrumental in giving a facelift through paintings on the walls of railway junction and other places were felicitated. Mr. Nanduri gave three students and artists ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 as prize money.

Deputy Commissioner S. Shanti, City Engineer Madhuram and others participated.

In a brief chat with reporters, the Commissioner said that plastic ban would be intensified in the city and appealed to the public for cooperation.

He stressed the need for using drinking water judiciously as the monsoon had failed and water level in dams were depleting fast.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:17:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Corporation-school-toppers-honoured/article17101687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY