Corporation plans to commission 4th drinking water scheme by mid-January

As Thoothukudi residents are getting drinking water only twice a month, Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani has ordered his subordinates and the contractor to complete the work on the 4th drinking water supply scheme before December-end so as to commission it by mid-January.

Since quantum of water being pumped to the coastal town from the pumping stations at Vallanaadu is not sufficient, the Corporation now supplies drinking water to the residents only twice a month, much to the agony of the consumers.

Though work on the 4th drinking water supply scheme, which is being executed on an outlay of Rs. 282.44 crore to pump drinking water to Thoothukudi from Marudhur check-dam, was commenced long ago, no thrust was given to expedite the work.

When Mr. Rajamani reviewed the progress of this scheme on Friday after inspecting the construction of overhead tanks, laying of distribution pipelines etc., he came down heavily on his subordinates and the contractor for not taking steps to ensure the early completion of the project.

“Take all-out measures to complete the project by December-end so that it can be commissioned by mid-January to give drinking water in adequate quantity to the residents,” Mr. Rajamani said.

He informed that 18 overhead tanks had already been completed and construction of four more OHTs had commenced.

After completing the distribution pipe laying work for about 500 km, the work was on to lay pipes for about 386 km.

“While the dedicated power line for the pumping station is nearing completion, water purification plant work will be completed before November-end. We’ve planned to give 60,000 new drinking water connections once the new scheme is commissioned in mid-January,” Mr. Rajamani said.