Corporation invites artists to paint walls of the temple city

The Corporation of Madurai has invited artists to draw their paintings on the city’s walls.

Keen on giving a facelift to the city, the Corporation had already started a number of initiatives, including cleaning campuses, banning plastics, move to discourage urination in public places and many more.

By painting the walls with a social message, not only would the city get a new look, it would also pave way to keep the place clean. When some of the walls in and around Meenakshi Temple, Nelpettai, Yanaikal, Race Course were adorned with paintings by artists, the residents welcomed it.

Likewise, the Corporation has now planned to paint the walls along the Railway Junction (eastern side) and has invited artists to register their names with the office of the City Health Officer, Madurai Corporation.

The selected candidates would be given a 10-foot space each. They can start painting on November 20 (Sunday) and shall end it by November 21 (Monday). The top three winners would get a cash prize of Rs. 20,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5000 respectively, said Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri and appealed to more number of artists to come forward and contribute to this noble mission.