Corporation’s tax collection crosses Rs. 10 crore, says Commissioner

Cash has been flowing into the Corporation’s tax account without hindrance that in the last five days alone tax collection had almost crossed the Rs. 10-crore mark as on Monday.

After the announcement to demonetise Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 currencies with immediate effect, the Union government relaxed norms for some sectors and allowed them to accept the discontinued denomination notes so that the public may not be put to much inconvenience.

The Madurai Corporation was one among those institutions, which was allowed to collect its taxes in old notes.

Utilising the opportunity, the officials set up as many as 41 new collection centres across the 100 wards in addition to the already existing tax collection centres at Anna Maaligai and at the respective zonal offices.

In the last days — since Thursday — the Corporation’s tax collection stood close to Rs. 10 crore.

The officials worked as usual even on Saturday and Sunday.

When contacted, Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri said that government had permitted the Corporation to extend the deadline (which was originally up to November 14), to November 24. Hence, he appealed to the people to remit all taxes due to the Corporation.

A revenue official said that the current demand for property tax was around Rs. 85 crore and the arrears stood at Rs 15. crore. With the fiscal ending March 31, 2017, the officials have already achieved a little over 60 per cent.

The present remittance from the tax payers (in the last five days) had only given scope for achieving 100 per cent collection well before March, he hoped.

Many people who came to pay tax at the centre near the Bharatiar Park close to MKU College said that as the Corporation had opened counters in many locations, there was no rush or long queue.

Moreover, it was an opportunity to clear off both the arrears and the currencies, which was no more accepted everywhere, Ratnam, a tax payer from Chokkikulam said.