Constable gored to death by bull laid to rest

The body of the Armed Reserve constable, V. Sankar (29), who was gored to death by a bull while on bandobust duty at a jallikattu arena in Kansapuram near here on Monday was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

The police said that Sankar was standing near a shop where the barricade had ended.

The bull that had gone past the tamers suddenly returned and gored the police on his jaw.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai where he was declared brought dead.

The body was cremated in the afternoon, the police said.

A bull tamer, who was among the three injured, Sundaramoorthy (36), is under treatment at the Government hospital in Watrap.