Unidentified persons stole over seven sovereigns of gold from 75-year-old D. Santha Devi of Ganapathi Nagar in Villapuram after duping her in the guise of policemen on Wednesday. The police said that the tricksters had approached the woman walking on Ramanujam Street while she was going to a shop. Claiming that it was not safe to wear gold jewellery, they pretended to help her wrap the jewel in a piece of paper and handed over the paper to her. Upon reaching home the woman found that she was cheated. The Avaniyapuram police are investigating.
Conmen dupe woman
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Start your 14 days trial now. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 3:00:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Conmen-dupe-woman/article16441282.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor