Conmen dupe woman

Unidentified persons stole over seven sovereigns of gold from 75-year-old D. Santha Devi of Ganapathi Nagar in Villapuram after duping her in the guise of policemen on Wednesday. The police said that the tricksters had approached the woman walking on Ramanujam Street while she was going to a shop. Claiming that it was not safe to wear gold jewellery, they pretended to help her wrap the jewel in a piece of paper and handed over the paper to her. Upon reaching home the woman found that she was cheated. The Avaniyapuram police are investigating.