Confusion rules day one of demonetisation

Apart from triggering discussions in the streets over its pros and cons, the union government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations from Tuesday night resulted in chaos and panic among wider sections of public here on Wednesday.

Majority of the business establishments reported dull business. An employee from a hotel in K.K. Nagar said that some of the bookings made were cancelled as people preferred to postpone their travel plans fearing non-availability of cash. “Tourists, particularly from foreign countries, staying in the hotel panicked as they did not have cash to eat,” he added.

Another person running a small hotel, said that his employees demanded their daily salary be paid in Rs. 100 denomination currencies. “They asked to pay at least Rs. 100 and the remaining later so that they can meet their daily expenses,” he said.

N. Ramesh, working with a private bus operator at Mattuthavani bus stand, said that the bookings made at the counters were significantly low compared to a normal day.

Fuel stations were the only place that witnessed huge crowd with majority of the people filling fuel to get change for higher denomination currencies.

A group of BJP cadres burst crackers and distributed sweets in front of District Collectorate and raised slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

L. Murari, President of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), welcomed the move while acknowledging that it would be a hassle for the public and small scale traders for the initial few days.

Dindigul

Major jewellery shops, a few textiles shops and several trade houses in the city remained closed on Tuesday in order to avoid cash transactions. However, smaller textile shops, jewellers and traders carried on business, accepting the abolished currency notes from the customers. Other trades were not affected.

Small shopkeepers in rural areas offered credit liberally to regular buyers and asked them to settle the bill after two days.

Many vegetable vendors struggled to buy vegetable in the morning as many commission agents neither accepted the demonetised notes nor offered credit.

The worst-affected were two and three-wheeler riders as employees of several petrol bunks faced shortage of Rs. 100 currency notes.