Collector gets award from Presidentfor creating awareness among voters

President Pranab Mukerjee presented an award to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, for his commendable service in creating awareness of the importance of casting votes among voters , at a function held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of India had conducted general elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on May 16, 2016. As part of creating awareness among voters, a number of campaigns were devised by the ECI in all the 234 Assembly constituencies.

For the campaign named SVEEP or Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation, the Madurai District was selected by the ECI as the administration had achieved success in disseminating the message emphasising the need to cast votes among its electorate.

Mr. Veera Raghava Rao and his team of officers were instrumental in conducting human chain, mini-marathon, signature campaign to take the message to the public.

As part of the SVEEP activity, hydrogen balloons were floated in the city and “kolam” competition was held for women in village panchayats through SHGs.

The Collector wrote letters to eligible voters appealing to them to cast their votes without fail. Thus, the ECI, to appreciate the good work done by him, presented the award, a press release issued here said.