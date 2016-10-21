Clerk held for graft

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption sleuths here on Thursday arrested M. Anbuselvan, the Personal Clerk of District Revenue Officer, while he was allegedly attempting to take Rs. 30,000 as bribe from a man who had applied for licence to open a retail crackers outlet.

DVAC sources said V. Subburaj, a resident of Karuppayurani here, had approached them three days ago with a complaint that he was being pressurised to give bribe. Mr. Subburaj had applied for the licence in April. DVAC officials said Mr. Anbuselvan had initially demanded a bribe of Rs. 35,000 to get the approval of DRO for the licence. After Mr. Subburaj allegedly refused to pay, Mr. Anbuselvan insisted that he should at least pay Rs. 30,000.

“We carried out preliminary enquiries and found credibility in his allegations. Hence, we decided to lay a trap,” said R. Pandiarajan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madurai), DVAC, who led the team.

Mr. Anbulselvan, a Junior Assistant rank official, was trapped when he accepted the cash from Mr. Subburaj at his chamber at the Collectorate on Thursday evening.

DVAC officials produced him before the Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act cases, who remanded him to 15 days of judicial custody. Mr. Anbuselvan had not named any other officials in his statement.