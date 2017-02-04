Clean-up exercise by Coast Guard personnel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel conducted a special coastal clean-up exercise on Saturday as part of the 41st Raising Day celebrations of ICG.

Around 100 personnel participated in the drive that was flagged off by Station Commander, ICG, Thoothukudi, Navdeep Raj at the New Harbour Beach.

“The idea behind this exercise is to create awareness among the public on keeping the beaches clean as it will nourish marine wealth,” said the Station Commander.