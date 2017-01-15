Cashless transactions rake in good revenue for Thoothukudi Corporation

After the launch of cashless transactions with the aid of swipe machines, Thoothukudi Corporation has earned good revenue.

Payments to the tune of Rs. 6.8 crore were made towards property tax, vacant land tax, water charge and trade license fee. These payments were made from November 11 to December 15 during the previous year, said Commissioner and Special Officer, K. Rajamani.

With demonetisation of Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 old currency notes, cashless payments were made by people. Revenue collection of Thoothukudi Corporation was high when come compared to other cities during such short period, Mr. Rajamani told The Hindu on Sunday.

Swipe machines have been made operational at eight collection centres under the Corporation limits. The personnel engaged in collecting taxes have been trained by bankers.

Moreover, the Corporation is all set to launch ‘digital payments’ and a dedicated software is being developed in this regard, he added.