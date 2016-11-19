Cannot shut eyes when school children are forced to defecate in the open: HC

The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday said that it cannot shut its eyes when children, especially girls, studying in government schools, were being forced to defecate in the open either due to absence, non-functional or poor maintenance of existing toilets in those institutions.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and D. Krishnakumar said School Education Department officials face the risk of contempt proceedings for not having provided sufficient number of well maintained toilets in all government schools in disobedience of orders passed by the Supreme Court as well as the High Court since 2012.

The observation was made after an Additional Advocate General provided statistics with respect to availability of toilets in government schools across the State during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition and stated that 74,678 urinals and 17,960 water closets were yet to be provided.

The AAG said that a total of 28.25 lakh children, including 13.41 lakh boys and 14.83 girls, were studying in higher secondary and high schools in the State and that around 3 lakh do not come to schools everyday. As per government norms, one urinal must be provided for every 20 children and one male teacher.

School education department records show that 1,41,288 urinals and 56,515 water closets should be provided in government schools across the State though only 66,610 urinals and around 38,000 water closets were available. There was a shortage of 74,678 urinals and 17,960 water closets, the AAG said.

He stated that civil works to provide 21, 618 urinals and 6,200 water closets were under way and that the works would get over by the end of the current financial year. Refusing to accept it, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said that the entire balance of 74,678 urinals and 17,960 water closets must be provided by the end of this financial year.

The judge recalled that way back in 2012 itself, the Supreme Court had directed all State Governments in the country to construct adequate number of toilets in government schools within a period of six months. Thereafter, the First Division Bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul too had passed similar orders in 2014.

“Your Secretary is guilty of disobeying the court orders and the Director of School Education is also liable for contempt proceedings for having filed a false report before this court as if all government schools have been provided with sufficient number of toilets. What is all this? How can this happen even after 69 years of Independence”? he asked.

Later, the judges adjourned the hearing in the case to Friday at the request of the AAG who said that Advocate General R. Muthukumaraswamy would represent the State on that day.