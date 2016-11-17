Candidates take ethical voting pledge

Setting the tone for conduct of fair and free poll in Tirupparankundram Assembly Constituency, District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao presided over a meeting here on Wednesday in which candidates, including those of the DMK and the AIADMK, took a pledge that they would cooperate with the administration to ensure smooth elections.

A pledge — ‘No note for vote and ethical voting’ — was taken at a meeting in which senior officials, police officers and election observers participated.

As per Election Commission of India’s guidelines, the poll officers have been conducting a number of awareness programmes about the mandatory need for casting votes and the evils of selling votes in the constituency from the day the model code of conduct came into force.

Educational institutions, service organisations and volunteers were roped in to propagate the need for fair elections.

Rallies, processions and street plays were conducted. Pamphlets urging the voters to cast their votes without fail were also distributed.

With just three days left for the polls (scheduled for November 19), the officials have stepped up vigil in and around the constituency. Mr. Veera Raghava Rao had in a press release instructed all outsiders to vacate the constituency.

Penal action

Any violation of this order would lead to penal action, the release said.

The campaign comes to an end on November 17, and then ballot boxes would be moved to the respective polling stations.

AIADMK candidate A.K. Bose and DMK candidate Dr. P. Saravanan, who were seated in the front row, drew media attention. Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Election observers U.V. Jose, Amit Pratap Singh, SP Vijayendra S. Bidari were present on the occasion.