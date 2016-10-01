Candidate lists brew unhappiness in Madurai

Even as officials said said that as on Friday, the fifth day of filing nominations, 7,199 candidates had filed for as many as 4,252 posts, including Corporation councillor posts, confusion prevailed in the Congress, the DMK and the AIADMK when some aspirants filed as independent candidates after they were denied tickets.

From the forenoon, many of the designated offices in Madurai Corporation and panchayat offices were busy as candidates arrived with their supporters. The main thoroughfares in the city and peripheries were choked as a large number of vehicles, including two-wheelers and tractors, lined up behind the candidates filing nominations for panchayat union posts among others.

The Congress, an ally of the DMK, has been given seven seats in the Corporation. Upset over the “poor” allocation, many of the functionaries claimed to be filing as independents. Some of them vehemently raised slogans against the newly appointed TNCC president Su. Thirunavukarasar for not bargaining in a tough manner. There was commotion in the north zone of the Madurai Corporation.

Likewise, in the DMK, when the high command changed the names of four candidates, whose names figured in the first list released on Thursday, there were verbal exchanges at the party office. Some of the cadres abused the district secretary Velusamy.

The non-issuance of tickets to popular faces in some of the wards was not a right decision. For instance, Arunkumar and Isakkimuthu, said to be staunch supporters of M.K. Alagiri, should be roped in and given tickets in the party’s interest. “After all, they continue to wear dhotis with DMK stripes,” an ex-DMK MLA said.

The AIADMK, which had denied ticket to sitting councillor Kesavapandiammal (ward 1), and her supporters shouted slogans against some of the party leaders. The agitated woman told reporters that she had done so much for the people of her ward and still denied ticket. “I will fight and get the ticket,” she said.

The Congress functionaries pasted posters in many parts of the city seeking to contest alone also caused flutter during the day.

With Monday being the last day for filing of nominations, the first phase of the local body election would come to an end.