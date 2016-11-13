CM favoured candidate for DME post without considering merit: HC

The Madras High Court Bench here has pointed out that Chief Minister Jayalalithaa early this year had accepted a proposal heavily loaded in favour of a government doctor for the post of Director of Medical Education (DME) without comparing the merit and ability of the shortlisted candidates.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and J. Nisha Banu came across her acceptance while perusing a ‘Note File’ related to the selection process during the hearing of a writ appeal preferred by a senior government doctor S. Revwathy, challenging the appointment of R. Vimala as the DME on March 18.

Stressing the need for according priority to merit, the judges said: “A perusal of the Note File for Circulation would clearly reveal that the comparison of merit and ability of the shortlisted candidates has not been done at all, and right from the start a positive proposal has been made in favour of the third respondent [Dr. Vimala].

“The Principal Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare Department and the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department had accepted the said proposal and so also the Chief Secretary to the Government, the Honourable Minister for Health and Family Welfare Department and the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.” Observing that the post of DME was an important assignment, the judges pointed out that Section 21(4)(a) of the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Rules states that seniority could be considered only when merit and ability were approximately equal. The Bench held a careful analysis of the records placed before the court would clearly reveal that Section 21(4)(a) had not been complied with while appointing Dr. Vimala. Nevertheless, since she had retired from service on October 31, the judges said that the prayer sought for by the appellant could not be granted.

Now that the post was lying vacant, “the Health Secretary is under a statutory obligation to draw a panel... and consider the shortlisted candidates strictly in accordance with Section 21(4)(a). We hope and trust that such exercise would be done in a fair and transparent manner and strictly in accordance with law,” the judges said.

