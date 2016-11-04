By-election: Thirty nominations accepted

Out of the 44 nominations filed by 37 candidates for the by-election to the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, officials rejected 14 applications, including that of an independent, and accepted 30 papers on Thursday.
The by-poll, scheduled for November 19, was necessitated following the demise of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA S.M. Seenivel who died shortly after the elections in May. After the Election Commission announced the by-poll, major parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, and independents filed nonminations. While there were objections raised over the authorisation given to the AIADMK candidate by Jayalalithaa who had affixed her thumb impression, the authorities accepted them and declared the nominations as valid.
