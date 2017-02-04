Bulls back in action and full of vigour

The first jallikattu, held after lifting the ban on the bull taming sport, held as part of St. Antony the Great Church festival at Ulagampatti village near here drew a good response from tamers, bull owners and spectators.

Even after three years of lying idle during the ban period, some of the bulls were full of stamina and ferocity and did not allow tamers to come close. The bull stood majestically and walked to the exit point.

Five-year-old Kangeyam Karuppan, a bull owned by Innasi Muthu of Sirunaickenpatti, belonged to that class. Having proved its valour, it brought a decent prize to its owner. Honouring the winner commenced at the exit point itself. The bull’s horn was covered with a multi-coloured cloth called ‘uruma.’ It was taken around the village to spread its fame and name among villagers and bull owners from other districts.

Mr. Innasimuthu said the bull was born in his house. After special training, its agility was tested in an event held in the district three years ago. Ulagampati was its second testing ground. Good feed and consistent training helped the bull retain its ferocity. It would take part in all forthcoming events, he added.

Prizes such as plates, pots, cots, clocks and silver medals were given to winners.

Of the 300 registered bulls, 232 were brought to the spot of which 10 were rejected after medical test. Similarly, 150 out of 300 registered tamers took part in the sport.

The villagers could not conduct the event for the past eight years. Conflicts among community and ban by the Supreme Court prevented them from conducting the event.

Antony Samy of the parish said that the event was held on the third day of the annual festival of the church in January. It was postponed owing to delay in getting sanction. The villages thanked the students who fought for their cause.

More action

Jallikattu will be held at Kosavapatti on February 10); Maravapatti on February 12); Pugaiyilaipatti on February 15; K. Avarampatti on February 18; Pillamanaickanpatti on February 22; and Thavasimadai on February 26.