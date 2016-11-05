Brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to others

The kidneys, corneas and liver of a 43-year-old braindead woman were harvested for transplant at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on Friday.

K. Sampath Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head of Nephrology department at MMHRC, said that the patient M. Vanitha, wife of an electrician from Simmakkal, was brought to the hospital on Wednesday after she suffered a massive stroke.

According to him, though she was put on ventilator support, neurologists subsequently diagnosed that Ms. Vanitha had suffered an irreversible brain stem death, which meant that she could never regain consciousness.

Hospital sources said that the diagnosis was confirmed later by neurosurgeons after performing required tests as per norms stipulated for declaring a person as brain-dead.

“We explained the situation to her family. They readily and magnanimously granted approval to donate her organs,” Dr. Sampath Kumar said.

Hospital authorities said that Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu was immediately contacted for approval, following which the organs were harvested in the early hours of Friday.

One of the kidneys of Ms. Vanitha was transplanted to a patient at MMHRC while the other was given to a patient at Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchi. The liver was taken to Kumaran Hospital in Chennai for transplant. The corneas were donated to the eye bank at Aravind Eye Hospitals here.