Botanical garden coming up on Alagappa University campus

Seeking to popularise the efficacy of medicinal plants in treating diseases and encourage farmers to grow the high value beneficial plants, Alagappa University has established a Botanical Garden on the university campus. The garden being established in a 10-acre area would showcase more than 500 species of medicinal plants, including some rare species which faced the threat of extinction, Professor S. Subbiah, Vice Chancellor of the University told reporters here on Thursday.

“The botanical garden will be the natural laboratory for the Department of Botany and researchers,” he said adding the university would also help local farmers cultivate species such as ‘Pirandai plant’ and ‘Avaram poo’ (senna), which commanded good demand in the export market.

The university also proposed to plant 5,145 saplings in the garden as part of the ‘one student one plant’ programme launched on Wednesday, he said. In the first phase, 1,000 trees were planted and the remaining would be planted in a month’s time, he said.

The garden would have about 150 fruit-bearing trees, both hybrid and species suited for the local climate, he said. The university proposed to raise one lakh saplings for distribution to the affiliated colleges, he added.

He said that about 50,000 students in the 40 affiliated colleges would also be involved in the ‘one student one tree’ programme to provide green cover to their respective college campuses in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. “The programme will go a long way in sensitising the younger generation to the significance of a green environment,” he added.

Professor Subbiah said the alumni of the university has formed the ‘Azhagu Alumni Association’ and has also come forward to establish ‘Alumni park and Children park’ inside the botanical garden at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh. A one km long walk way outlining a four acre Mexican grass turf would emerge as the preferred destination for morning walkers, he said.

The children’s park would have facilities for both indoor and outdoor games, besides amusement and recreation facilities. The badminton courts and cricket ground inside the park would provide children a safe environment and natural settings, he said.