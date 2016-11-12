Body parts dumped along highway

Severed body parts of a man were found dumped along a stretch of about 25 km on Tirumangalam-Virudhunagar four-lane highway on Friday.

The dismembered arms and legs, some kept in polythene bags, were found along the stretch near Kallikudi in the morning. Later, the head, with face mutilated beyond recognition, was found near Avalsuranpatti, also coming under Kallikudi police limits.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar district police had reported that the torso of a body was found in two pieces along the road near Maruloothu and Ettakapatti under Soolakarai police limits.

The recovered body parts were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital here, and post-mortem was yet to be done.

While a murder case has been registered in Kalligudi police station, Soolakarai police have reportedly registered two separate cases under Section 174 of the CrPC for suspicious death.

A police officer said though the body parts presumably belonged to the same person, technically it could not be claimed with certainty at this stage, and hence separate cases were registered.

Madurai Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari inspected the spots in Kalligudi police limits from where the body parts were recovered.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Bidari said the police were following some leads based on a tattoo mark on the body and a few belongings recovered from a spot. “The person appears to be middle aged. We hope that we will establish the identity of the person soon,” he said.

It was unlikely to be a case of murder for gain since some gold ornaments were found with the body parts, he added.