Beach sand mining: PIL transferred to Chennai

The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday transferred to the Principal Seat of the High Court in Chennai a public interest litigation petition filed by an advocate seeking a direction to the State government to make public the contents of the report submitted by a special team led by IAS officer Gangan Deep Singh Bedi on September 17, 2013 on alleged irregularities in beach sand mining in southern districts.

A Division Bench led by Justices S. Nagamuthu directed the High Court Registry to place the matter before the First Division Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Stating that the people had a right to know the contents of the report, the petitioner had also sought a direction to the government to initiate appropriate action against illicit mining of garnet, ilmenite and rutile from beach sand.

The petitioner said the government had initially constituted the special team on August 8, 2013, to enquire into the alleged illegalities in Thoothukudi district alone before expanding the scope to other southern districts.

The enquiry was ordered following a report submitted to the government by former Thoothukudi Collector Ashish Kumar stating that certain lessees had illegally mined thousands of tonnes of beach sand.

The team conducted a detailed probe into the issue and submitted its report. However, the government did not make the report public and chose to extend the enquiry to similar complaints prevailing from four more districts.

The team completed the extended enquiry also in November 2013 and submitted a report to the government which were yet to be made public, the petitioner claimed.