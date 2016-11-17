Ban on liquor sale announced

Ahead of the polling date (November 19) and counting date (Nov. 22) for Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, all TASMAC outlets and other licence holders authorised to sell liquor will remain closed for four days.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said the outlets would remain closed from November 17 to 19, and on November 22.

Apart from TASMAC shops, recreation clubs, and FL3/FL3A licence holders would also down shutters on the above- mentioned dates, the release also added.