BJP candidate promises substantial change

Lashing out at both the DMK and the AIADMK for having ruined the State in very many spheres, BJP candidate R. Srinivasan, contesting in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency by-election, said on Friday that the BJP would bring in substantial change which would be good for the people.

Speaking at various locations as part of electioneering, accompanied by supporters and senior party functionaries, Dr. Srinivasan said that by “Tirupparankundram formula” he meant to bring in welfare and development.

The Dravidian parties had brought down the image of the State and its people by the infamous “Tirumangalam formula.” The BJP, he asserted, would in no way bring in disrespect to the people. “Give us one chance now by casting your vote in the lotus symbol. We will bring in a change,” he said at Pasumalai.

The most popular ‘jallikattu’ would resume in Alanganallur, Avaniapuram and Palamedu for the ensuing Pongal. The BJP had already taken a number of steps in this regard and the Modi government would certainly respect public sentiment, Dr. Srinivasan said and promised to bring in basic amenities for the common man.

Tirupparankundram Subramanyaswamy Temple is famous worldwide, but only the affluent had privileged darshan. If the BJP candidate is elected, he will raise the issue in Assembly. It would not remain a mute spectator to issues that caused discomfort to the people.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK MLAs for thumping desks in the Assembly and the DMK members for staging frequent walkouts, he said that the BJP’s voice would be heard in a firm tone.

The ruling party stamp was visible as a battery of Ministers led by R. B. Udaya Kumar, Sellur Raju, Rajendra Balaji, MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa and others campaigned for the AIADMK candidate A.K. Bose.

“We are sure of victory by a margin of over one lakh votes,” said Mr. Raju at campaigns in Tirupparankundram. The overwhelming prayers by the people for Amma’s speedy recovery showed that the masses relied only on our leader Jayalalithaa,” he added.

The campaign managers of the DMK’s candidate Saravanan said that they focussed mainly on the non-performance of the AIADMK.

None of the ministers was present at the Secretariat and the administration had come to a standstill. Many wondered whether the government was functioning, said I. Periasamy, former Revenue Minister and senior DMK leader.

Likewise, the party’s rural secretary Moorthy said that even the roads in the constituency were so bad that pilgrims from far and near suffered much. He was confident of the DMK’s victory and hoped the poll officials would facilitate a fair election.