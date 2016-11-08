Arrangements reviewed

The General and Expenditure Observers for the Tirupparankundram by-election reviewed the election preparedness during a meeting here on Monday attended by election officials from the district including Collector and Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao.

Mr. Rao appraised the General Observer, U.V. Jose, and Expenditure Observer Amith Pratap Singh about various activities being carried out by the administration, including the monitoring being carried out by Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams, campaigns to achieve increased voter participation in the election and arrangements being made in the polling booths.

Addressing the officials, Mr. Jose urged on the need to keep continuous vigil to ensure none of the candidates or political parties violated the model code of conduct.

Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S. Bidari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) P. Arun Sakthi Kumar, District Revenue Officer K. Veluchamy, Election Tahsildar Udhayashankar and other officials attended the meeting.

A statement issued by the district administration said that public could report violations of model code of conduct through phone numbers 0452-2534150, 2534151, toll-free number 1800 425 3340 or the mobile numbers of the observers - 97914 68270 (Mr. Jose) and 97914 68276 (Mr. Singh).