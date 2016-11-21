Arrangement for devotees

Members of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangam (State council of Tamil Nadu) have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees visiting the Sabarimala shrine.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sangam president M. Viswanathan said 3000 volunteers would be available for service on rotation basis during the festival season. He said that they had set up special camps in 12 locations across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Madurai, Vellore, Tiruchi, Kanyakumari and Veerapandi in Theni district. The volunteers would guide devotees and offfer ree drinking water, food and medical assistance to devotees.
The Sangam has also trained its volunteers to handle oxygen parlours for the benefit of devotees, who may fall sick.
