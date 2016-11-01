Areas vulnerable to flood identified

Adequate arrangements have been put in place by the district administration to tackle any flood situation during the North-east monsoon season.

Four places have been identified as highly vulnerable based on rainwater inundation during the last year floods in Thoothukudi. Besides, nine places have been identified as vulnerable and nine others as moderately vulnerable and 11 low vulnerable places had been identified, Collector M. Ravikumar said here on Monday while addressing the media.

With the formation of 13 special teams and 35 mobile teams, contingency plans have been made to render assistance based on necessity. The teams would be on alert round-the-clock to step up rescue efforts. Four main water inlet channels and three outlet channels in Thoothukudi were desilted to ensure free flow of water.

Further, the Collector said the district had experienced 73 percent shortfall in rains this year with a record of 102 mm against an annual average rainfall mark of 662 mm. The average rainfall record of October is 150 mm, but only 40 mm of rain had been received, so far.

Inspector General of Police, Armed Reserve, Tiruchi, K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran on Monday evening inspected the rescue equipment and tools, which were displayed on the premises of District Police Office.

Lifebuoys, life jackets, mega phones, search lights, torch lights, rain suits and chain saw were displayed.

He said 70 police personnel in the district had been provided with required training by the State Disaster Response Force to swiftly render rescue efforts.

The District Police and personnel from other departments, including Fire and Rescue Services, were on alert to effectively deal with any flood situation. The police personnel were trained on how to handle the rescue material to safeguard the lives of victims, if any, Mr. Rajeswaran said. Superintendent of Police, Ashwin M. Kotnis said three ‘Flood Emergency Response’ teams have been formed.

Some fishermen along with fifty boats were also kept ready to provide help, if necessary, he said.