Ainthinai to be created in wood art

The five ancient landscapes of the Tamil country, ainthinai , — Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Palai — are to come alive in wood art in Madurai.

The first of the series, Kurinji Thinai , created by Sivaganga-based artisan K. Paulraj, was unveiled at Dhan Foundation here on Thursday. The wood inlay work, measuring six feet in height and four feet in width, portrays the elements of the Kurinji landscape, with the protagonists, a couple, getting highlighted. The other elements include a mountain range and flora and fauna typical to the region. Explaining his work, Mr. Paulraj said that it was purely ‘green art’ and, except for the adhesive, all materials used were drawn from nature. He had used wood from 18 tree species, each one chosen for a particular colour. According to him, each tree has its unique colour.

He chooses the wood from a variety — Rosewood, Manjalkadambu, Poovarasu, Vengai, Azhinji, Mavlingai, Veppalai, Padak, Naval, Manjanathi, Nelli, Ma, Peni and Porusu. He does not use endangered or banned species of wood. The subject is first prepared in line drawing and then colours are decided. The wood varieties are bought from all over the State, cut into pieces of 6 mm thickness and allowed to dry. “The wood should be dry to prevent shrinking,” he said. A wooden frame is used as a base on which individual pieces of art, carved from wood, are pasted using either a natural or synthetic adhesive. He uses the concentric circles and colours of wood as they are to get the desired effect. The work is allowed to dry for seven days after which it is fine-tuned. Mr. Paulraj said that the Kurinji Thinai was the biggest one to be made by him in 30 years of involvement in wood work. M. P. Vasimalai, Executive Director, Dhan Foundation, said that the series of five landscapes would be displayed in their office.