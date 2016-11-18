Two youths held

The city police have arrested two youths in connection with the robbery of a mobile phone from one Manimaran of Tiruppur on Wednesday. The police said that the two, who came in a two-wheeler, pulled his mobile phone while he was talking over it in front of Madurai railway junction. Within a few hours, the city police arrested A. Dhanapal (26) and A. Muthumani (23) and recovered the mobile.

Liquor bottles seized

Police seized 618 liquor bottles illegally stocked ahead of the dry days announced in connection with the by-election to Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency. Police said that 359 bottles were seized in Peraiyur, 80 bottles in Chekkanoorani, 52 in Sholavandan and 127 in Vannivelampatti.

Similarly, the city police seized 148 bottles that were stocked in Thilagar Thidal, Sellur and Tallakulam police station limits. Six persons were arrested in this connection.