AIADMK candidates file papers

On the second day of filing nomination for local body election, a good number of candidates, led by AIADMK nominees, filed their papers for various posts on Tuesday.

From the forenoon, police personnel had cordoned off the offices, where the candidates, accompanied by their supporters, lined up to file nominations.

In the city, candidates for 100 wards of the Madurai Corporation filed their papers in four zone offices situated on TB Road, Race Course Road, Munichalai and West Perumal Maistry Street.

An AIADMK candidate said that her party high command had instructed them to file nomination between 12.01 p.m. and 1 p.m.

“We will formally start campaigning after the scrutiny is over. As of now, we plan to visit door-to-door with our supporters and seek votes,” she added.

The Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri visited a couple of zone offices during the day and checked whether the arrangements were in place, an official said.

According to an official release, till Tuesday, 134 candidates had filed nominations for Corporation councillor post, three persons for panchayat union ward member post, seven for panchayat president post, 222 for panchayat ward member post and 33 for district panchayat ward member post in Madurai district. The filing of nominations ends on October 3.