A life-saving journey in 3 hours

Puducherry to Madurai in three hours by road was made possible after a “Green Corridor” was created on Wednesday.

In yet another exercise to save the life of a patient, the Apollo Hospitals here transported a liver from an 8-year-old brain dead boy and successfully transplanted it on a 59-year-old man.

A green corridor is a smooth and obstruction-free passage provided to the ambulance by appropriate traffic management authorities to transport organs.

After a team of doctors performed the liver transplant on the brain dead boy in JIPMER.

Through a well-coordinated effort between the Puducherry adminsitration and Tamil Nadu Traffic police personnel, vehicular movement was regulated from Villupuram to Madurai.

The ambulance which left at 10.40 a.m., reached Apollo Hospitals here at 1.40 p.m. covering a little over 300 kilometres.

On arrival, the team of doctors assisted by the paramedical team carried out the transplant on the patient ensuring that there was no loss of valuable time.

Narrating the experience, the ambulance team members told reporters that the usually congested vehicular traffic was not there from JIPMER to Apollo Hospitals, thanks to the well-coordinated efforts of the traffic police.

“It usually takes six to eight hours to cover such a long distance in normal speed. Clearing the way and alerting passersby in between the four-way lanes facilitated the ambulance to reach here in a record time,” they added.

Effective coordination

With one traffic officer leading the convoy, effective coordination at each of the intersections on the highway and announcement in advance through public address system by the pilot vehicle to clear the way for the ambulance by other vehicles on road and information to the hospital authorities, et al, paved way for the success.