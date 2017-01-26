Madurai

A life-saving journey in 3 hours

Liver being brought from Puducherry to in Madurai by green corridor.

Liver being brought from Puducherry to in Madurai by green corridor.   | Photo Credit: s_krishnamoorthy

Green corridor helps transport of liver from JIPMER in Puducherry to Apollo Hospitals in Madurai

Puducherry to Madurai in three hours by road was made possible after a “Green Corridor” was created on Wednesday.

In yet another exercise to save the life of a patient, the Apollo Hospitals here transported a liver from an 8-year-old brain dead boy and successfully transplanted it on a 59-year-old man.

A green corridor is a smooth and obstruction-free passage provided to the ambulance by appropriate traffic management authorities to transport organs.

After a team of doctors performed the liver transplant on the brain dead boy in JIPMER.

Through a well-coordinated effort between the Puducherry adminsitration and Tamil Nadu Traffic police personnel, vehicular movement was regulated from Villupuram to Madurai.

The ambulance which left at 10.40 a.m., reached Apollo Hospitals here at 1.40 p.m. covering a little over 300 kilometres.

On arrival, the team of doctors assisted by the paramedical team carried out the transplant on the patient ensuring that there was no loss of valuable time.

Narrating the experience, the ambulance team members told reporters that the usually congested vehicular traffic was not there from JIPMER to Apollo Hospitals, thanks to the well-coordinated efforts of the traffic police.

“It usually takes six to eight hours to cover such a long distance in normal speed. Clearing the way and alerting passersby in between the four-way lanes facilitated the ambulance to reach here in a record time,” they added.

Effective coordination

With one traffic officer leading the convoy, effective coordination at each of the intersections on the highway and announcement in advance through public address system by the pilot vehicle to clear the way for the ambulance by other vehicles on road and information to the hospital authorities, et al, paved way for the success.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:10:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/A-life-saving-journey-in-3-hours/article17095290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY