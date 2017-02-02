Madurai

A helping hand to padayatris

DINDIGUL: Pilgrims especially ‘padayatris’ coming to the temple town during Thai Poosam festival on road will get legal help and attention of the police on their route thanks to a helping hand extended by the District Legal Service Authority.

“If the pilgrims faced any trouble - accident, theft, attack, missing valuables or persons – legal help is available. The DLSA has set up two legal aid clinics – one at Oddanchatram and another one before the court complex in Palani, both on Palani-Dindigul Highway, prime walkers route to Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple.

Para legal volunteers will man these clinics between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. during all festival days between February 2 and 13 to assist pilgrims, said DLSA secretary C. Vijaya Kumar here on Thursday.

The police and revenue officials were busy in regulating massive crowd during the festival. Moreover, outstation pilgrims did not know how to proceed and where to contact and location of police station and hospitals. In case of emergency, these volunteers will help the affected pilgrims in lodging complaints with the police in case of a theft or man missing cases and arrange ambulance for those who met with accidents and help complete police formalities.

As a preventive measure, reflecting sticks were distributed to pilgrims walking during night hours on Palani-Dindigul Highway.

More than five lakh pilgrims visited the temple every year. The DLSA wanted to capitalise the occasion to create an awareness among pilgrims on legal help offered by the DLSA. The para-legal volunteers will distribute pamphlets explaining 11 kinds of free legal services offered by the DLSA to common man.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge K. Murali Shankar inaugurated the centre at Oddancahtram and in Palani on Thursday evening.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:30:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/A-helping-hand-to-padayatris/article17141713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY