A great leveller

During the course of arguments on the PIL petition, Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran conceded that they too had to face hardship due to the sudden demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“Yesterday, I told my brother in the chambers that I was richer than him because I had five Rs. 100 notes whereas he had only one Rs. 1,000 note in his wallet,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said before a gathering of lawyers in the court hall broke into laughter.

Nodding in agreement, Mr. Justice Muralidaran said: “We are also one among the common people. So, we also face the same difficulties.”