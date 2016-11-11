A great leveller

During the course of arguments on the PIL petition, Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran conceded that they too had to face hardship due to the sudden demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.
“Yesterday, I told my brother in the chambers that I was richer than him because I had five Rs. 100 notes whereas he had only one Rs. 1,000 note in his wallet,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said before a gathering of lawyers in the court hall broke into laughter.
Nodding in agreement, Mr. Justice Muralidaran said: “We are also one among the common people. So, we also face the same difficulties.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor