March 29, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Members of Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams deployed in Kanniyakumari district have confiscated ₹99.85 lakhs in cash and jewels worth ₹1.40 crore till Friday.

Following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission of India earlier this month, special teams were deployed throughout the State to confiscate cash and materials transported without valid documents and evidence.

