9.8cm rain brings Madurai to its knees

An unprecedented rainfall of 9.8 cm in Madurai district on Friday completely disrupted normal life of people.

The rain, which started pouring as usual in the afternoon, took a monstrous turn for a few hours and the drizzle continued late into the night. As per official records, in a short span of 15 minutes from 3 p.m., 4.5 cm rain was recorded.

The downpour inundated the arterial roads such as New Natham Road, TPK Road and the throughfares in K.K. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sellur, Goripalayam, Chinna Chokkikulam, Narimedu, B.B. Kulam, Tallakulam, etc. Even interior residential areas across the city were not spared.

Residences in Athikulam, Mullai Nagar, Kattabomman Nagar, Othakadai, etc., experienced flooding. As most of the people have not witnessed water inundation on this scale in recent times, they were bewildered, not knowing how to protect their expensive belongings and documents.

As no heavy rain alert was sounded for Madurai, people were unprepared for the onslaught.

Compounding the misery of people in Gandhi Nagar near Othakadai, sewage water got mixed with water overflowing from a irrigation canal and the filthy water entered the houses. The residents said that had a structure to stop the flow was built along the canal as they suggested, the flooding could have been prevented.

“Since insects and snakes come with the water, we can use the house only after the water recedes. As the local administration has not made any efforts to drain the water, me and my son are pouring the water back into the canal using buckets,” the resident said.

To ascertain the damage and to inspect the situation of the residences at B.B. Kulam and Mullai Nagar, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan along with Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar visited the areas. They also heard from the other employees in the field about the measures that were taken to drain water from residential areas.

Steps to vacate affected people from houses to nearby safe locations were under way, said officials. Instructions to strengthen the banks of Sellur ‘kanmoi; were given as the water flow in the waterbody has increased. Also, works to divert the water from Sellur bridge station road to the channel under the bridge were taken to prevent water stagnation on the bridge.

A part of the compound wall of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court abutting Needhi Nagar residential area collapsed during the rain in the evening.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy visited rain-hit areas off Pandalkudi channel and Al-Ameen Nagar.

Disaster Management Department officials said a perusal of the records showed that the district has not recorded such heavy rain in the last two to three decades.

