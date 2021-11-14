9,869 seek inclusion of names in voter list

14 November 2021 21:20 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has received a total of 15,010 applications for inclusion, deletion and for incorporating correction in electoral rolls during the two-day special camps for revision of voter list held across the district on Saturday and Sunday.

While a total of 6,676 forms (including online applications) were received for all the seven Assembly constituencies in the district on Saturday, another 8,334 applications (only offline forms) were received on Sunday.

The details of online applications received (on Sunday) will be known only at the end of midnight of Sunday.

Among these forms, 9,869 were for inclusion of names and the rest were for deletion of names, and for incorporating corrections in the voter list.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspected some of the camps on Sunday.