98 MSMEs to bring in investments totalling ₹1,583.80 crore in Thoothukudi and 5,717 people to get direct jobs: Kanimozhi

December 05, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Ninety-eight medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) have evinced interest in setting up their units in Thoothukudi district bringing investments totalling ₹1,583.80 crore, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

She told presspersons that a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed recently with the MSMEs in the presence of the Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan at the District Collectorate. Leading business houses and association office-bearers from the trade and industry participated.

She said that all the 98 units would provide jobs to 5,717 people. Among them, one MSME unit proposed to manufacture spare parts for the Indian Space Research Organisation and had planned to invest ₹200 crore.

The other units, which had signed the MoU, are expected to set up food processing, matches, modern rice mills, chemicals and automobile spares units among others, she said and added that ahead of the GIM conclave to be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8, the districts in Tamil Nadu had been roping in MSMEs towards setting up new enterprises.

District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager A. Sornalatha said the district had been given a target of ₹1,500 crore and that they had achieved it. She said that through a single window, the MSMEs would play the role of a catalyst and offer all possible assistance to 98 units.

While the investors were from other districts such as Chennai and Coimbatore, the units would be set up in Thoothukudi district. In all probability, the first unit would become functional before March 2024 and others would operate in phases well within three years. The MSMEs, apart from getting swift processing of their papers through the single window, would be eligible for incentives, she added.

