98 kg of tobacco products seized near Madurai

S. Sundar MADURAI
August 25, 2022 20:44 IST

Madurai District Police have seized 98 kg of banned tobacco products from two places and arrested five persons in this connection.

In a statement, Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said 53 kg of banned tobacco products, worth ₹20,000, were seized on Varichiyur Main Road under Karuppayorani police station limits.

The police arrested T. Rathinavel Pandian, 40, of Anuppanadi, A. Ranjith, 23 of Moondrumavadi, A. Raja, 42, of Iyer Bungalow, and M. Siva, 34) of Varichiyur, and seized three motorbikes from them.

At Veppampatti near Peraiyur, the police seized 45 kg of the tobacco products, worth ₹16,320, and arrested P. Kaleeswaran, 36.

All the accused were sent to judicial custody, the statement added.

