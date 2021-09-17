972 nominations filed in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi

A total of 972 nominations were filed in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Friday for various positions in the rural local bodies.

In Tirunelveli district, 410 nominations - 310 for village panchayat ward members, 93 for village panchayat presidents, seven for panchayat union ward councillors - were submitted on Friday. So far, 625 nominations have been received for 2,069 positions in nine panchayat unions.

Since political parties are yet to share the district panchayat wards and finalise the candidates, no nomination has been filed for District Panchayat Councillor posts.

A total of 562 nominations - one for district panchayat councilor, 15 for panchayat union ward members, 112 for village panchayat presidents and 434 for village panchayat ward members - were submitted in Tenkasi district. So far, 794 nominations have been submitted for the 2,284 positions in the rural civic bodies in the district.

In Kanniyakumari district, only two nominations - one each for Muttom village panchayat president and Leepuram village panchayat ward member – were received.