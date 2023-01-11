97-metre-long glass bridge to connect Thiruvalluvar statue, Vivekananda rock

January 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Preliminary investigations for constructing a closed glass bridge to connect Vivekananda rock memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue here commenced on Wednesday.

The State government, which initially planned to construct a bridge above the sea to connect the two iconic spots, has upgraded this project into a closed glass bridge. The visitors can walk through the 97-metre-long and 4-metre-wide bridge, which is to be built on an outlay of ₹37 crore by a Chennai-based company.

“Since closed glass bridges have been built to connect two cliffs and other tall scenic spots in several foreign countries to give a thrilling experience to the tourists, we’ve planned one at this spot, where heavy tides would be lashing the rocks on which Vivekananda memorial and the 133-foot-tall Thiruvalluvar statue are standing. The visitors, while crossing the bridge, will have the experience of walking on the sea,” said the officials.

Samples of rocks had been collected to be sent for analysis to check their toughness. Once the results were announced, construction of the bridge would commence and it would be completed within a year, officials said.