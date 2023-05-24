ADVERTISEMENT

97-meter-long covered glass-bridge to connect Thiruvalluvar Statue, Vivekananda Rock in Kanniyakumari

May 24, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Highways E.V. Velu flags off the construction work that has begun to build the fibre glass bridge between the twin memorials at Kanniyakumari on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports E. V. Velu laid the foundation stone on Wednesday for constructing a 97-metre-long covered glass-bridge to connect the imposing 133-feet tall Thiruvalluvar Statue with the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari.

 Even though ferry services are being operated from the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty to Vivekananda Rock Memorial everyday whenever the tides are normal, the rough sea or low tide prevents the ferries from being berthed at nearby Thiruvalluvar Statue. During this period, the visitors can only have a look at the towering statue of the sage poet from the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

 Hence, the State government has decided to construct a bridge above the sea to connect the two structures standing on huge rocks. The Tamil Nadu Government, which initially planned to construct a bridge above the sea to connect Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the nearby Thiruvalluvar Statue, later upgraded this project into a closed glass-bridge. The visitors can walk through the 97-meter-long and 4-meter-wide covered glass-bridge, which is to be built on an outlay of ₹37 crore by a Chennai-based company.

