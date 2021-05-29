968 tonnes fruits, vegetables sold in six days

Tenkasi

29 May 2021 18:37 IST

Residents welcome initiative to sell farm produce at their doorsteps

Nearly 1,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables have been sold in the district ever since the administration started operating vehicles to sell the farm produce to residents at their doorsteps in the wake of intensified lockdown.

After Collector G. S. Sameeran inaugurated the sale of fruits and vegetables by vehicles on May 24, vendors have been able to sell 968.37 tonnes of fruits and vegetables worth ₹ 2 crore in the past six days.

Advertising

Advertising

The Departments of Horticulture, Agriculture, Mahalir Thittam, Rural Development and Town Panchayats have roped in 482 four-wheelers and 321 two-wheelers to sell the produce at the consumers’ doorsteps.

Besides selling fruits and vegetable bags worth ₹30, ₹60 and ₹100, need-based selling of farm produce is also being allowed in Tenkasi to enable consumers to purchase vegetables based on their requirements.

Moreover, sale of fruits and vegetables through pushcarts and two-wheelers has also been allowed to residents living in narrow lanes.

As farmers in Surandai, Keezhapaavoor, Alangulam, Veerakeralampudhur, Paavoorchathram, Kadayam, Shencottai, Puliyangudi and other areas in the district cultivate a range of fruits and vegetables, the consumers get farm fresh produce at the right price now.

“Besides displaying the price on vehicles selling fruits and vegetables, the price was also being shared on social media to ensure transparency. Moreover, the Corporation’s monitoring teams are overseeing the sale of the farm produce at the price fixed by the Department of Agriculture as being sold in the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’. Hence, this venture enjoys excellent patronage,” he says.