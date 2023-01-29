ADVERTISEMENT

96.13 % of Tangedco consumers in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi have complied with linking Aadhaar: officials

January 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

With the January 31 deadline coming closer, Tangedco officials here said that 96.13 % of consumers have complied with the government order to link their service number with their Aadhaar number as on Sunday.

The officials said that special camps were conducted for those consumers who approached in person, while the Tangedco provided links on its website, enabling customers to comply with the mandatory order online. The Tangedco comprised Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts under its jurisdiction.

According to the officials, there are about 10,57,163 domestic consumers, 862 handloom weavers, 2,090 powerloom weavers, 89,480 farmers and 7,867 huts connection in the two districts taking the total to 11,57,465.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As on Sunday, 3 p.m., they had 11,11,447 consumers complied with the order which accounted for 96.13 %. The special camps which were held in across the districts during weekends and on working days had enabled in a big way in complying with the order, officials said and hoped the remaining meagre number of consumers too will follow suit in the next day or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US