96.13 % of Tangedco consumers in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi have complied with linking Aadhaar: officials

January 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With the January 31 deadline coming closer, Tangedco officials here said that 96.13 % of consumers have complied with the government order to link their service number with their Aadhaar number as on Sunday.

The officials said that special camps were conducted for those consumers who approached in person, while the Tangedco provided links on its website, enabling customers to comply with the mandatory order online. The Tangedco comprised Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts under its jurisdiction.

According to the officials, there are about 10,57,163 domestic consumers, 862 handloom weavers, 2,090 powerloom weavers, 89,480 farmers and 7,867 huts connection in the two districts taking the total to 11,57,465.

As on Sunday, 3 p.m., they had 11,11,447 consumers complied with the order which accounted for 96.13 %. The special camps which were held in across the districts during weekends and on working days had enabled in a big way in complying with the order, officials said and hoped the remaining meagre number of consumers too will follow suit in the next day or two.